DID THEY LOSE A BIDDING WAR WITH CNN? New York Times Editorial Board Hires ‘Angry Racist’ Who Gets ‘Sick’ Pleasure Out of Racial Cruelty. “Profanity-laced tirades attacking people due to the color of their skin, joking about eugenics.”

Sarah Jeong was a senior writer for The Verge, which is a tech site owned by Vox Media, (same corporate parent as “young-adult website” Vox.com), which was co-founded by DailyKos himself, Markos Moulitsas.