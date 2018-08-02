August 2, 2018

THEY’RE DANGEROUS CLOWNS, SO GOOD: RealClearInvestigations: Privately, Intel Officials Back Shutting Out Brennan, Clapper. “President Trump has been criticized for politicizing the intelligence community by threatening to strip the security clearances of former top officials including John Brennan and James Clapper. But numerous past and present senior intelligence officials say the Obama administration started that politicization — and revoking the clearances of those who abuse the privilege for partisan purposes may help right the ship.”