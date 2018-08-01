August 1, 2018

SOUTH AFRICA SPRINTS TOWARD FULL, RACE-BASED COMMUNISM: ANC to change Constitution to expropriate land without compensation. “The decision has far-reaching consequences for both the South African economy as well as its political space. It comes following yet another quarter in which the South African economy has shed jobs, with Statistics SA announcing an increase in the unemployment rate on Tuesday. The move is set to further dent investor sentiment and confidence by local business in the economy.” The target, of course, is the remainder of white farmers. But chasing them out and taking their land worked great for Zimbabwe, so no worries, right?