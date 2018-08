AND YET JIM ACOSTA WONDERS (OR PRETENDS TO) WHY PEOPLE SEE THE PRESS AS ENEMIES: John Hinderaker: The AP’s War On Donald Trump, Voter ID Edition. “The problem with the Associated Press isn’t just that its reporters are stupid or ill-informed, although that often is the case. The real problem is that the AP’s reporting is so often in bad faith, deliberately pretending not to understand, as in this instance.”