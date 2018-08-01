August 1, 2018

BLUE ON BLUE: Sanders, Warren question whether Dem primary is big enough for both of them.

Some Democrats say they don’t think there’s room for both progressives in what is expected to be a wide-open but crowded Democratic contest to take on President Trump.

“If a likely winning strategy is to reconstitute as much of the Obama and Clinton coalitions as possible, it’s unlikely they will be able to do so sharing the same ideological space,” said Democratic strategist Basil Smikle, name-dropping the last two Democratic presidential nominees.

Sanders and Warren have much in common.

Both are heroes to the left, and represent the progressive side of Democratic politics that clearly has momentum within the party.

They have complimented one another and joined forces on common causes, most recently last week on legislation that would provide debt relief to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico.

“They align on almost every issue,” one Sanders ally said. “That’s not an accident.”