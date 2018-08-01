August 1, 2018

WE NEED IT FOR EVERYTHING ELSE! Trump in Florida: ‘The Time Has Come for Photo ID’ for Voting. (However, unless Motor Voter is castrated, we’re still going to get non-citizens registering and some number of them voting. In most states they don’t ask you for proof of citizenship to vote. It’s discriminatory or something. Look, I have an accent you can cut with an ax. Would I be offended at being asked for proof of citizenship when I register to vote. Heck no. It would be the way I’d know my franchise is secure. What disturbs me is that in close on thirty years, I’ve never been asked to prove my citizenship to register to vote. Not once.)