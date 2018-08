OREGON CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE VICIOUSLY ATTACKS FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP:

U.S. House candidate Mark Roberts, who is running as an “independent conservative” in Oregon, tweeted out that First Lady Melania Trump is an hourly whore.

“Did you know the First Lady works by the hour? #thinkdirty #hoebag,” tweeted Roberts, who’s running in the 2nd Congressional District in Oregon.