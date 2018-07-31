July 31, 2018

YOUR DAILY TREACHER: Does James Gunn Deserve Another Chance? Does Anybody?

This is the part where the devil on my shoulder reminds me: “This is the world they’ve made. They won’t learn until they start suffering the consequences, same as the rest of us. Tough luck.”

And then the angel on my other shoulder says: “But if we can’t forgive them when they make mistakes, why will they have any reason to forgive us when we do?”

And then both shoulders do this: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯