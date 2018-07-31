July 31, 2018

SO I’VE REMARKED BEFORE THAT I TAKE NIAGEN AND THINK IT HELPS. Now reader Calvin Dodge writes:

Anecdotal support for NAD+. I’d been taking it for a bit, and thought I noticed a difference in energy level. So I ordered some for my 84-year-old mom. She said she used to just want to stay in bed when she woke up in the morning. But NOW she has energy, and raring to get up and do stuff.

This is the relevant part of her email to me:

“I think that that is the reason that now I want to get up and do things where before the very thought of having to mow, or water, or vacuum, etc., just seemed to exhaust me.”