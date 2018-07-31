July 31, 2018

KATHLEEN McKINLEY OF THE HOUSTON CHRONICLE: Twitter Banned Me For ‘Hate Speech’ When I Opposed Trans Troops, Honor Killings.

Remember how much fun Twitter was in 2009? For few years there you could chat back and forth with your favorite senator or member of Congress. Politicians and reporters started to tweet things they believed, and you could ask them about it. Reporters started revealing personal political beliefs, and you could ask them about it.

You could direct-message news anchors. I remember the first time Jake Tapper direct-messaged me about something I had tweeted regarding one of his tweets. Twitter seemed like the most fascinating place on the Internet, a place where regular Americans could engage in real time with those who affect policy or report news. Trolling was minimal. You could speak your mind.

That was then. This is now.