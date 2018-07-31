July 31, 2018

IF HAVING KIDS IS IMPORTANT TO YOU, YOU SHOULDN’T PUT IT OFF: University Students Don’t Understand Their Own Fertility Clocks: This doesn’t bode well for long-term life planning.

In a survey of over 1200 male and female students from one university, Victorian researchers found that even though 90% of participants wanted children later in life, most of them underestimated the impact that age has on fertility.

Less than half of the participants correctly estimated the age that women’s fertility begins to decline significantly (35 to 39 years-old), and less than a fifth knew when male fertility declines (45 to 49 years-old).

Dr Eugenie Prior, lead author of the paper and a researcher in obstetrics and gynaecology from the University of Melbourne, told BuzzFeed News she believes that this underestimation could affect these students’ life plans down the track.

“Our study really confirmed that young people do want to have children but there are so many things they want to do before that happens that they might be delaying it until too late”.

For women, the decline in fertility tends to begin at around 32 years old and this decline speeds up at 35 years-old. By 40, fertility has declined by 50% for most women.