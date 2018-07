NOT STUPID. MAL-EDUCATED. BORROW A HIGH SCHOOL HISTORY BOOK, OR ECONOMICS BOOK, OR WELL… ANYTHING NOT HARD SCIENCES. YOU’LL SEE WHERE THIS COMES FROM: Are people really this stupid, or are they just funnin’ with the pollsters? We’re doing okay, really. It’s just that we lost the cold war (where it counted) and the enemy-controlled schools are utterly against us, our history and our system.