July 30, 2018

LEFTISTS REALLY DO WAKE UP ASKING THEMSELVES, “WHAT CAN WE BAN TODAY?” “A proposal introduced Tuesday to ban employee cafeterias in future San Francisco office buildings represents more than an effort to boost the city’s restaurant scene, backers say. ‘People will have to go out and (eat) lunch with the rest of us,’ Aaron Peskin, a San Francisco supervisor who co-sponsored the proposal, told The San Francisco Examiner.”

If the proposal actually passed, and if it allows existing buildings with employee cafeterias to be grandfathered in, their real estate values are guaranteed to soar far into the stratosphere in needle and pooh-soaked hellscape of San Francisco. Just ask their new mayor.