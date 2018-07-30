July 30, 2018

THE LAW OF UNINTENDED CONSEQUENCES ALWAYS GETS THE LAST, BITTER LAUGH: Disabled People Are Decrying The Plastic Straw Ban.

Critics argue that alternatives for single-use plastic straws — such as plastic lids or metal straws that can’t bend — are extremely difficult for people who have limited motor skills. Paper straws, others point out, can become soggy and disintegrate before a handicapped person is even able to finish their drink.

“The disability community is concerned with the ban because it was implemented without the input of their daily life experience,” said Katherine Carroll, a policy analyst for the Center for Disability Rights. “[I]t seems the blanket bans are not taking into account that they need straws.”