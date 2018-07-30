July 30, 2018

NOTORIOUS: Ruth Bader Ginsburg: I’ve got ‘at least five more years.’

Ginsburg was speaking in Manhattan following the performance of a play about the late Justice Antonin Scalia when she made the estimate.

“I’m now 85,” Ginsburg said, according to CNN. “My senior colleague, Justice John Paul Stevens, he stepped down when he was 90, so think I have about at least five more years.”

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993.