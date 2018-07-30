July 30, 2018

LIZ SHELD’S MORNING BRIEF: Trump Fights with the Gray Lady and Much, Much More. “Follow this logic with me: Trump’s rhetoric against the media is contributing to rising threats against journalists therefore the media’s rhetoric, fake news, unhinged attacks on Trump are leading to rising threats against FILL IN THE BLANK. See how that goes both ways? The media started it and they are upset because for the first time in forever and unlike his weak, sissy Republican predecessors and elected officials, Trump fights back.”