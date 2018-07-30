July 30, 2018

HEH: Union Demands Ousted Former President Pull Ad Supporting Right to Work.

Retired St. Louis Police sergeant Gary Wiegert urged voters to support Proposition A, which would ban employers from mandating union membership dues or fees as a condition of employment. Wiegert, the former head of the St. Louis Police Officers Association, criticized “out of touch union officials” for “lying to you about Prop A.”

“I’m a retired union leader. If workers like their union they can keep it,” Wiegert says in the ad, which has garnered more than 3,000 views on the National Right to Work Committee’s Facebook page. “Prop A just gives them that choice … Prop A is good for our workers.”

The association, which publicly backs rejecting right to work, took issue with the ad because Wiegert appears in a union polo shirt. The union sent a cease-and-desist letter to take down the “misleading” ad, which has aired on local radio and television airwaves.