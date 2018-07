KEEPING THOSE STEREOTYPES ALIVE: NYP reports that New Yawk Governor Andrew Cuomo does his best to make “The Sopranos” look like a documentary instead of fiction:

“Cuomo accepted $15,000 from Saratoga Casino and Raceway, $7,000 from Sea Crest Construction Corp., and two donations of $5,000 each this month from the Northeastern Line Constructors Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association.”

Hmmm…racetracks, casinos, construction companies and electrical contractors.