July 28, 2018

ROGER SIMON: Voting Early But Not Often In Nashville.

I cast my first primary vote early as a Tennessee resident today and I think my PJ Media colleague and friend Christian Adams of the Election Law Center would approve not only of my choices, but, more importantly, how it was done.

What stood out for me was, unlike in my former state of California where they don’t ask for identification of any kind when you vote, Tennessee is one of only eight states to require a photo ID. (It also requires a voter registration card.)

Forget that such photo IDs are mandatory for all US citizens and foreigners when they get on a plane, among literally dozens of activities, when it comes to voting this requirement is regarded as racist by our supposedly progressive friends.

Actually, as with so many “politically correct” assertions, the reverse is true.