July 28, 2018
ROGER SIMON: Voting Early But Not Often In Nashville.
I cast my first primary vote early as a Tennessee resident today and I think my PJ Media colleague and friend Christian Adams of the Election Law Center would approve not only of my choices, but, more importantly, how it was done.
What stood out for me was, unlike in my former state of California where they don’t ask for identification of any kind when you vote, Tennessee is one of only eight states to require a photo ID. (It also requires a voter registration card.)
Forget that such photo IDs are mandatory for all US citizens and foreigners when they get on a plane, among literally dozens of activities, when it comes to voting this requirement is regarded as racist by our supposedly progressive friends.
Actually, as with so many “politically correct” assertions, the reverse is true.
Indeed. Plus:
Watching the candidate ads on TV you feel as if you’ve gone through a time-warp. The gubernatorial candidates are all competing with each other in a contest for who backs Trump the most. Even Phil Bredesen, the Democrat ex-governor running against Marsha Blackburn for the Senate, doesn’t entirely separate himself from the president in his ads, saying he agrees on North Korea but opposes the tariffs. (Wonder if that’s changed since the EU announcement.)
A lot of local folks like Bredesen, especially since he’s credited with bringing the Titans to Nashville, but I’m definitely sticking with Marsha. Bredesen may be a centrist but he would be caucusing with Maxine and Company and that’s enough to turn the Buddha into a homicidal maniac. Today’s Democratic Party seems headed off to the left of the Labor Party of Albania.
So true.