July 28, 2018

FASTER, PLEASE: Senate introduces bill to streamline commercial space regulations.

The Space Frontier Act, S. 3277, primarily focuses on reforms to regulation of commercial launches and remote sensing. It includes language calling for streamlining of processes for licensing launches and reentries as well as for licensing remote sensing spacecraft. It also includes language authorizing an extension of the International Space Station to 2030. . . . Many of the bill’s provisions are in line both with Space Policy Directive (SPD) 2, signed by President Trump in May, and the American Space Commerce Free Enterprise Act, a bill that the House approved in April. The Senate bill would allow the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a single launch license valid for multiple sites, a reform included in SPD-2. Its remote sensing streamlining language is somewhat similar to the House bill, including reforms to the interagency review process that has slowed down some application reviews in the past.

The Senate, though, differs with the House and the White House in one area, authorization of so-called “non-traditional” commercial space activities, ranging from satellite servicing to lunar landers, that not explicitly regulated today. The House bill gives that authority to the Commerce Department while SPD-2 endorsed more generally the creation of a “one-stop shop” for most commercial space regulations in that department.

The Senate bill, though, would give that authority to the FAA.