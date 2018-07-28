July 28, 2018

DOUBTFUL: Can Feminists Cure What Ails Men?

Valenti imagines that girls are doing great because when the mainstream culture gets them down, they can always repair to “feminist blogs and magazines” while “female college students who have critical questions about how gender shapes their lives can take women’s studies courses.” Actually, it’s very much an open question as to whether feminist interpretations of life make women happier. In my new book, “Sex Matters: How Modern Feminism Lost Touch with Science, Love, and Common Sense,” I argue that in many respects it has made them less happy. Certainly, polls such as the General Social Survey suggest that women have become steadily less happy every year since 1972.