July 27, 2018

CA POLICE CHIEF: WE’VE ARRESTED THE SAME PERSON 83 TIMES.

Prop 47 – deceptively (of course) monikered as the Safe Neighborhoods and Schools Act – reduced the threshold for felonies, categorizing most non-violent crimes as misdemeanors in an attempt to reduce the prison population. The result has been an increase in petty crimes as most go unpunished. Police are unable to hold those committing petty crimes and thus the perpetrators are simply released back into the population to continue their offenses. Petty criminals know this and have been offending with near complete impunity over the last few years.

The measure was intended to expire by 2017 but Governor Jerry Brown has extended it until 2022.