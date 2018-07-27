July 27, 2018

SHOCKING NEWS FROM THE WORLD OF SCIENCE: Exercise Makes The Aging Heart More Youthful. “For lifelong heart health, start exercising early in life and keep exercising often — ideally, at least four times a week, according to a remarkable series of recent studies involving hundreds of people and their hearts. But even if you have neglected to exercise in recent years and are now middle-aged, it is not too late. The same research shows that you still can substantially remodel your heart and make it more youthful by starting to work out in midlife, provided you exercise often enough.”