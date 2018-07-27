July 27, 2018

HMM: EPA Reverses Course, Will Now Enforce Obama-Era Regulations On Used Trucks.

Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler decided current regulations limiting the sale of glider kits — refurbished truck engines placed into new bodies — did not warrant a delay in enforcement, according to a source familiar with the matter.

EPA has been working to repeal Obama administration-era glider regulations for months, but hurdles just seem to keep getting in the way. Agency officials have dragged their feet on finalizing the repeal and the White House made EPA do a cost-benefit analysis that slowed the process down.

All the while, emails suggest lobbyists with truck manufacturers opposed to repealing glider regulations colluded with career EPA officials to undermine the Trump administration’s agenda.