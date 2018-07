FALLOUT: Facebook shareholders try to fire Mark Zuckerberg as chairman because of the ‘mishandling’ of recent privacy and election meddling scandals.

My understanding is that Zuckerberg structured the company’s shares in such a way, pre-IPO, that he can’t be ousted from his company like Steve Jobs was from Apple in 1985.

But can anything protect a CEO from a 100,000,000,000-dollar loss?