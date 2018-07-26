July 26, 2018

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Shot:

“Climate change is the biggest governing challenge we face. It’s the biggest governing challenge I think we’ve ever faced. One way or another, we’re going to have to dramatically reduce the amount of carbon we’re putting in the atmosphere and the scale and scope of that undertaking is every bit as transformational as the industrial revolution or the transition to the digital age. And you can think about that as terrifying or you can think about it as thrilling.”