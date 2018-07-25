July 25, 2018

SAW MY FRIEND AND DIVE INSTRUCTOR LIZ PARKINSON ON SHARK WEEK, dodging sharks in an episode called The Laws of Jaws. I notice they had her on the bodyboard, so that they could have her in a bikini. Well, it’s TV, and she is a professional underwater model. (And yes, “underwater model” is a thing). It reruns tomorrow on Discovery at 6 pm ET if you want to catch it.

The first time I met her, she’d been recently bitten by a shark, but luckily while in chainmail shark armor, so she just had a scar where it had driven the chainmail into her skin. “I think I have kind of a thrill-seeking personality,” she said.