July 26, 2018

UH OH: Erectile Dysfunction Drug Trial Involving Pregnant Women Stopped After 11 Newborns Die. “The Dutch study was examining the possible benefits of the medication, which increases blood flow, on improving the growth of fetuses in mothers with poorly developed placentas, Reuters reports. But the drug may have resulted in lethal damage to the babies’ lungs. . . . Among the treatment group, 17 babies developed lung conditions that reportedly caused high blood pressure in the lungs and may have been the result of reduced oxygen levels. Eleven of these newborns died. In the control group, three newborns developed lung conditions, and none died.”