July 26, 2018

HAIR-PULLING SOMETIMES WORKS: Maxine Waters is becoming less keen on the idea of mobs publicly confronting political opponents.

The congresswoman who called for resistance activists to harass and confront members of the Trump administration is none-too-thrilled to find herself on the receiving end of targeted protests.

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., warned supporters this week to stay away from her district office in Los Angeles, explaining that she had received word that the Oath Keepers, a 35,000-member national organization made up of former military and law enforcement officers, is planning demonstrations against her.

“I am requesting those individuals and groups planning a counter-protest to not be baited into confronting the Oath Keepers with any demonstrations in opposition – such an occurrence would only exacerbate tensions and increase the potential for conflict,” the congresswoman said late Wednesday in a statement published on Facebook. . . .

It’s worth pointing out here that the Oath Keepers call specifically for a “protest outside Maxine Waters’ District Office in Los Angeles,” which is her place of work, and a hell of a lot less dangerous than what the congresswoman called for earlier this year.

“[I]f you see anybody from [the Trump] cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore anywhere,” she told supporters at a rally.