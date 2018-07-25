July 25, 2018

EXPLODING MORE FAKE NEWS: Maddow is wrong. The White House didn’t edit a video or a transcript to remove a question posed to Putin.

Plus:

If you don’t want Trump telling people not to trust what they’re told by the news media, try not telling people things that aren’t true, just because you want them to be.

Also:

The press’s unwillingness — or inability — to address its own failings is a key to Trump’s power, and yet the press remains unwilling or unable to admit that it sucks, and to try to do better. In fact, they’ve doubled down on crazy and misleading because of Trump Derangement Syndrome.