NEW CIVILITY UPDATE: Pickax-Wielding Vandal Smashes President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Star to Pieces.

He didn’t use media-disapproved clip art, so everything is copacetic — and apparently, the vandal’s moral outrage is quite narrowly selective: as Stephen Miller notes, “The best thing about Trump’s star being cratered is Kevin Spacey’s star is literally right next to it and remains in perfect condition.”