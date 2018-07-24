July 24, 2018

SURPRISE! SERVER FAKED “RACIST RECEIPT” OUTRAGE IN TEXAS. “It seems as though Saltgrass [Steakhouse] simply accepted [waiter Khalil] Cavil’s assertion as fact, even though it would be highly rare for a customer to go that far out of their way to insult a waiter’s ethnicity in writing.The Odessa American did a good job in reporting the hoax afterward, but for the week prior did little to verify the story. Instead, the paper talked about how proud Cavil’s mother was of him, and all about his civic virtue. The newspaper seemed more interested in promoting a narrative than in checking to see whether it was true. Saltgrass isn’t the only institution in Odessa with egg on its face.”

As to Cavil himself, Saltgrass declined to explain whether he had been fired or quit. “All I can say is he’s no longer with the company,” spokeswoman Colleen Wagner told the Washington Post yesterday.

If it weren’t for fake hate crimes, how many hate crimes would we have?, to coin an Insta-phrase.