GEORGE KORDA: “The U.S. Army at present has a not-too-often encountered problem: it has more soldiers than ever deciding to stay in the ranks. Typically Army retention is about 81 percent; now it’s 86 percent. That’s important because the Army, as reported on April 20, 2018 by CBS News, has lowered its new recruit goals for the year from 80,000 to 76,500 for the year, and after six months just 28,000 new soldiers have joined.”