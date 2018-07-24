July 24, 2018

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: NRA, Second Amendment Foundation File Suit Against Seattle Gun-Storage Ordinance. ‘Seattle simply can’t break the law to adopt an ordinance as a political statement.’

The National Rifle Association and Washington-based Second Amendment Foundation are working together with two Seattle residents in the suit against the city. They say the city’s requirement that any guns in a person’s residence must be stored in a locked container unless being carried by the owner or other authorized users violates state law.

“The City of Seattle has been trying to erode state preemption almost from the moment it was passed back in 1985,” Alan Gottlieb, the founder of the Second Amendment Foundation, said. “When the city tried to ban guns from city parks facilities under former mayors Greg Nickels and Mike McGinn, SAF and NRA joined forces with other organizations to stop it, under the state preemption statute. We should not have to repeatedly remind Seattle that they are still part of Washington State and must obey the law.”

He claimed Seattle is intentionally running afoul of the state’s preemption law in order to send a political message.