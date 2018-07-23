July 23, 2018

GET WOKE, GO BROKE: New York Daily News Announces Mass Layoffs To Staff Via Email, Ashe Schow writes at the Daily Wire:

Tronc, which owns NYDN, sent an email to staff Monday morning announcing it would be “fundamentally restructuring the Daily News,” according to a copy of the memo obtained by the Daily Beast’s Max Tani. “We are reducing today the size of the editorial team by approximately 50 percent and re-focusing much of our talent on breaking news — especially in areas of crime, civil justice and public responsibility,” the email said. * * * * * * * * The biggest cut was editor-in-chief Jim Rich, who foreshadowed the layoffs in an ominous tweet Monday morning.

Rich tweeted, “If you hate democracy and think local governments should operate unchecked and in the dark, then today is a good day for you.”

No, there is another option. It’s entirely possible to believe that journalists should be a watchdog on politicians, without resorting to material such as this:



UPDATE: It’s easy enough already to think of the Daily News as Democratic operatives with bylines, but Andrew Cuomo wants to make it official: Cuomo Offers to Bail Out Daily News with State Money. Pardon the pun, but this is the money quote: “These layoffs were made without notifying the State or asking for assistance.”

“Notifying the state.”