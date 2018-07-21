July 21, 2018

FLASHBACK: James Gunn Doesn’t Care If Bashing Donald Trump Loses Him Fans, Compares the President to Hitler and Putin.

James Gunn isn’t backing down from the backlash he’s facing after tweeting what some are saying is an inappropriate joke about President Donald Trump. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director posted on December 15 a joke that described what the interview process is like between Trump and any prospective staffer.

Gunn’s joke included Trump asking the following two questions: “Do you know anything about the position?” and “Are you on my dick?” The person that answers “no” and “yes,” respectively, gets hired.