July 21, 2018

DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS: NEW YORK TIMES, NBC, AND 60 MINUTES BIGWIGS HIRED THESE MEDIA ASSASSINS TO FIGHT #METOO STORIES.

Huh. I thought it was “on us” to fight sexual harassment in the corporate world. All the best people, some of whom had project deals with Harvey Weinstein, told me this was true.

As Jim Treacher (whose Twitter account was suspended earlier today, apparently for kicks and grins by Twitter management) tweets:

Related: How #MeToo Has Undermined the #Resistance — The steady drumbeat of sexual scandal is eroding the Left’s moral authority.