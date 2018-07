THE BLUE HADES ARE UP TO SOMETHING: Ocean Circulation Has Slowed Down Dramatically, And It Can’t Be Explained by Climate Change. “Climate scientists have expected the Atlantic overturning circulation to decline long-term under global warming, but we only have direct measurements of its strength since April 2004. And the decline measured since then is 10 times larger than expected.” Or, you know, we have so little in the way of data we don’t actually know what’s going on.