July 21, 2018

LAURENCE JARVIK: After Helsinki’s Trump-Putin Summit, The Russia Card is Still America’s Trump Card. “The recent Helsinki Summit between Presidents Trump and Putin, and subsequent media controversy, reminds me that it is still the case that the Russia Card is America’s Trump Card, as I wrote in a 2017 post for this blog. For Russia has been a constant factor in American electoral politics for the last few decades. I thought of this background as I watched the Helsinki press conference. However, what I saw in the video did not match most media reports in the United States.”