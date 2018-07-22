July 22, 2018

KISSINGER ON TRUMP: “I think Trump may be one of those figures in history who appears from time to time to mark the end of an era and to force it to give up its old pretences. It doesn’t necessarily mean that he knows this, or that he is considering any great alternative. It could just be an accident.”

This is similar to what I keep saying, that the fundamental characteristic of Trump’s presidency is the renegotiation of post-WWII arrangements and institutions. Those who consider themselves responsible and far-sighted should be thinking about how that renegotiation should take place, rather than mindlessly fighting change.

Plus: “In the 1940s, European leaders had a clear sense of direction. Now they are just trying to avoid trouble.” And they are not doing a very good job of it.