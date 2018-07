EVERGREEN HEADLINE: The Left Gives Up on Comedy, Jon Gabriel writes at Ricochet.

2008-2016: Obama is God and totally cool and dreamy, and we can’t find anything wrong with him to laugh at.

2017-to present: ZOMG TRUMP IS HITLER AND WHAT IS THERE TO LAUGH AT AS THE WORLD COMES TO AN END???!!!!

Or to illustrate this post with one of Jon’s Photoshops: