HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Yale law prof encourages people to ‘hide immigrants from ICE.’ “Gregg Gonsalves is more than willing to disclose the locations of ICE employees, however, encouraging others to release their home addresses and saying he would have ‘no qualms’ about showing up at those homes himself.”

When taxpayers get tired of subsidizing these institutions, we’ll be told it’s because of “anti-intellectualism.”