July 21, 2018

THEY’D RATHER GO ALONG WITH A TOXIC VOCAL MINORITY THAN FOLLOW THE WISHES OF MOST STUDENTS: FSU prez defies student vote, agrees to relocate Eppes statue. “A 2016 student referendum spearheaded by Students for a Democratic Society was roundly defeated, with over 70% of students opposing the measure, but that democratic outcome was later circumvented by a special ‘advisory panel.'”

Take note: This is how the “democratic” in Students for a Democratic Society, or “Democratic Socialism” actually works.

And note that university administrators value student “activists” chiefly as an excuse to be “pressured” into taking actions they already want to take.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 10:00 am