July 21, 2018

THEY’D RATHER GO ALONG WITH A TOXIC VOCAL MINORITY THAN FOLLOW THE WISHES OF MOST STUDENTS: FSU prez defies student vote, agrees to relocate Eppes statue. “A 2016 student referendum spearheaded by Students for a Democratic Society was roundly defeated, with over 70% of students opposing the measure, but that democratic outcome was later circumvented by a special ‘advisory panel.'”

Take note: This is how the “democratic” in Students for a Democratic Society, or “Democratic Socialism” actually works.

And note that university administrators value student “activists” chiefly as an excuse to be “pressured” into taking actions they already want to take.