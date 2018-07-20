July 20, 2018

IT’S AS IF FEMINISM IS MORE ABOUT PAYBACKS THAN JUSTICE: Labor backbencher Emma Husar has been accused of telling a male staff member to do her dishes so he could learn about “white male privilege”, Sky News reports.

The revelation comes as former Labor senator Sam Dastyari claimed Ms Husar was a victim of sexist “double standards”, downplaying extensive allegations from several of her former staff of workplace bullying and misconduct in her Western Sydney electorate office. Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has called on Labor leader Bill Shorten to explain whether or not Ms Husar had been misusing taxpayers’ money to employ staff.

It’s different when we do it, because shut up, bigot.