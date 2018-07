#FIREALLEGRABUDENMAYER! Iowahawk sics the Twitter mob on certified she-demon Allegra Budenmayer.

To paraphrase Mia Farrow in The Purple Rose of Cairo, she’s not real, but you can’t have everything: “I bet I can start a hashtag to incite a twitter mob against a non-existent person.”

…And voila! #FireAllegraBudenmayer is currently trending on Twitter.