SEEING DOUBLE: Pair of observatories confirm rare double asteroid. “The near-Earth asteroid 2017 YE5 is actually two asteroids. Observations by two powerful telescopes helped astronomers confirm the asteroid’s binary nature. The asteroid was first spotted by the Morocco Oukaimeden Sky Survey in December of 2017. Followup observations during the summer of 2018 by NASA’s Goldstone Solar System Radar suggested the space rock might actually be two objects.”