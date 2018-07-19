July 19, 2018

FILIBUSTER-PROOF: Liberals Send Female Senate Democrats ‘Pee-Proof’ Underwear to Oppose Trump’s SCOTUS Pick.

THINX and Icon, the companies behind the “period sex blanket” and absorbent underwear for bladder leaks, sent “endurance packages” to senators Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.).

“THINX and Icon create underwear that champion and support bodies throughout different stages of life,” according to a press release sent by Unbendable Media, a public relations firm. “From first periods to post-menopause and all the little leaks in between, THINX and Icon aim to empower their customers with sustainable solutions, all while breaking taboos around menstruation and bladder leaks.”

The companies said they were sending female Democratic senators urine absorbent underwear to “prepare them for hearings and other potential roadblock attempts in efforts to stop Kavanaugh’s confirmation.”

The underwear will help them “protect women’s rights” by blocking Kavanaugh’s appointment, according to the press release.