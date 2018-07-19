July 19, 2018

FLORIDA, MAN: Natty Ice beer thief shot by gas station owner — who faces attempted murder charge.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Rennie Defoe Jr. of Plant City, walked into the store about 11:40 p.m. and grabbed three 18-packs of Natural Ice from the cooler.

Video released by the Sheriff’s Office showed Defoe strolling out the front door as the store’s father-and-son owners watched.

The son, Mehedeun Hasan of Lakeland, grabbed a 9 mm handgun and chased after Defoe, the video shows. Defoe tossed the beer into his Toyota Camry and climbed into the driver’s seat.

According to investigators, Hasan — seen in the video pointing the gun at the driver’s window — opened fire as Defoe pulled away.

Defoe drove off, but crashed his car less than a mile away.

He was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his left arm and chest, deputies said. He was listed in critical condition, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Hasan, who had no prior criminal history, was arrested on charges of attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Defoe has a lengthy felony record, including charges of robbery, firing into a dwelling, grand theft and distributing cocaine within 100 feet of a school.