July 19, 2018

GOOD TIMES: What’s behind the government’s record income tax collection.

According to the Treasury Department’s monthly statement, our government collected a record $1.305 trillion in individual income taxes through the first nine months of fiscal 2018.

The figure, which goes up to June, is rising because more people are working and paying taxes.

It may also be heading higher because more folks are cashing in gains made in the stock market.

That’s the good news.

But there’s also some bad news attached to the tax cuts. Washington still ran a deficit of $607 billion over the same nine months — despite all those contributions from hardworking Americans.