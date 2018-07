BUT BUT BUT… FUTURE FACE OF THE DEMOCRATS: Ouch! Even CNN’s Chris Cillizza advises Dems to ‘slow their roll’ on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Cillizza should reconsider. I mean, Nancy Pelosi and Maxine Waters aren’t going to live forever, and who is going to replace them with crazy and stupid of that caliber? I favor Occasionally-Cortex for the job!